1/1
WALTER WICKLIFFE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTER WICKLIFFE, 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Born in Pataskala, Ohio, he was a son of the late Herschel and Besse (Kelly) Wickliffe. He married Shirley (Lerch) on June 18, 1954. He work-ed at Wayne Hardware, Schlatter Hardware and retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1993. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing and watching football. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Martin (Chris) Wickliffe; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Lake; grandchildren, Brandon Wickliffe, Jayme (Scott) Brooks, Zack (Heather) Lake, Joe (Alyssa) Lake, and Nick (fianc‚e, Lady De La Via) Lake; great- grandchildren, Beau, Brock, Gracie, and Bryce Wickliffe, Conner and Colin Wickliffe, Elizabeth Gerig, and Madison Lake, and baby on the way, Neeryk Ortega; sister-in-law, Violet Lerch; nieces, Lori Meyers and Pam Wickliffe; nephew, Steve Wickliffe; and cousin, Gayle Hetrick. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wickliffe; brothers-in- law, Ralph Lerch and Gene Hall; and sister-in-law, Betty (Lerch) Hall. Private family service at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved