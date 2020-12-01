WALTER WICKLIFFE, 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Born in Pataskala, Ohio, he was a son of the late Herschel and Besse (Kelly) Wickliffe. He married Shirley (Lerch) on June 18, 1954. He work-ed at Wayne Hardware, Schlatter Hardware and retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1993. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing and watching football. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Martin (Chris) Wickliffe; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Lake; grandchildren, Brandon Wickliffe, Jayme (Scott) Brooks, Zack (Heather) Lake, Joe (Alyssa) Lake, and Nick (fianc‚e, Lady De La Via) Lake; great- grandchildren, Beau, Brock, Gracie, and Bryce Wickliffe, Conner and Colin Wickliffe, Elizabeth Gerig, and Madison Lake, and baby on the way, Neeryk Ortega; sister-in-law, Violet Lerch; nieces, Lori Meyers and Pam Wickliffe; nephew, Steve Wickliffe; and cousin, Gayle Hetrick. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wickliffe; brothers-in- law, Ralph Lerch and Gene Hall; and sister-in-law, Betty (Lerch) Hall. Private family service at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. He will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com