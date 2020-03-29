WANDA F. (HAMPSHIRE) BADE, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Bonnie Hampshire. Surviving is her husban; Larry Bade; daughter, Chantell Bade: sons, Larry Bade, Thomas Bade, William Bade, Joshua Bade, all of Fort Wayne, and Dusty Hampshire of Logon Forge, Tenn.; brothers, Thomas Hampshire of Waterloo and Steven Hampshire of Fort Wayne. She had 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Hampshire and a son, Robert Bade. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020