WANDA F. (HAMPSHIRE) BADE (1959 - 2020)
Service Information
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN
46802
(260)-744-4124
Obituary
WANDA F. (HAMPSHIRE) BADE, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Bonnie Hampshire. Surviving is her husban; Larry Bade; daughter, Chantell Bade: sons, Larry Bade, Thomas Bade, William Bade, Joshua Bade, all of Fort Wayne, and Dusty Hampshire of Logon Forge, Tenn.; brothers, Thomas Hampshire of Waterloo and Steven Hampshire of Fort Wayne. She had 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Hampshire and a son, Robert Bade. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
