WANDA FERNANDIS, 91, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late William and Ollie Durbin. She graduated from South Side High School and married her surviving husband, Manuel Fernandis, on Aug. 15, 1947. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 296. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, and being at the lake, specifically taking rides on the pontoon. Above all else, Wanda loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Sandy (James) Romano, Karen Follis and Christine (Daniel) Topp; grandchildren, Jacinda (Jeff) Ashby, Troy (Tricia) Romano, Jennifer (Lee Jacobson) Green, Jeffery (Stephanie) Topp, Janelle (Shawn) Erbe, Benjamin (Liza) Topp, and Tom Follis; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and nephew, Richard (Ann) Mauger. Wanda was also preceded in death by six siblings. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



6301 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne , IN 46807

