WANDA HURD, 72 passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Canterbury Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born April 27, 1948 in Silver Lake, Ind. to the late Johny and Lily Hurd. She is survived by her children, Thad, Peter and Elizabeth Alspaugh. Graveside service and burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2002, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne Ind. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit Hockemeyermillerfh.com