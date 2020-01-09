WANDA J. HELBERG, 89, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. Born July 18, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Wright) Follis. Surviving are her life partner, Donald Creigh of Wolcottville; daughters, Diane (James C.) Deathe of Decatur and Debbie Sowles of Fort Wayne; son, Greg (Vicki) Menke of Savannah, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Helberg; and grandson, Shane Langley. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020