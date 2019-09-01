WANDA MAE CROUSE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Towne House Health Center. Born on May 31, 1925 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Harry" and Ida (Cartwright) Crouse. She served in the United States Navy. Wanda received her Master's Degree in Nursing, later to become an Instructor of Nursing at Lutheran Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church for many years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 514. Wanda enjoyed volunteering at the Fireman's Museum, Lincoln Museum, and the Fort Wayne International Airport handing out cookies. She also ushered at the Embassy Theater. "A special thanks to Heartland Hospice and the staff at the Towne House Health center." Wanda is survived by her nephews, David (Beth) Crouse and Mark Crouse; niece, Catherine Blakeley; several great-nieces and -nephews; several great- great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-great niece. Also preceding her in passing was her brother, Charles Harrison (Anna) Crouse. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019