WANDA (STEIN) SHUMAKER, 90, of Big Long Lake, was called to her heavenly home Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Ken dallville, after an extended illness. Born June 12, 1929 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Alma and Arno Stein, Sr. She was a passionate life-long member of the Lutheran faith. She was married to William W. Shumaker on Nov. 23, 1949; he preceded her in death in 2006. She utilized her artistic abilities at Shumaker's Bakery, owned by her and her husband, and later as a co-owner of Funtime Creations, making commercial mascots that were used around the world. Surviving are sons, Donald W. (Cathy) Shumaker of Las Vegas, Nev., and Steven W. (Marcia) Shumaker of Big Long Lake; five grandchildren, Jennifer Edwards of Fort Wayne, Matthew, David, Sarah and Andrew of Las Vegas; and five great-grandchildren. A private funeral, followed by burial at Concordia Gardens, will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Preferred memorials to the Chapel Fund at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services. For online condolences visit



