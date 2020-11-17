1/1
WANDA SUE (HARMON) SNYDER
WANDA SUE (HARMON) SNYDER, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a brief illness with COVID-19. A member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Wanda also volunteered at Women's Care Center, and she worked with her late husband Bill at their business, New Haven Trophies for many years. Wanda was known for her friendly personality and sense of humor, and she treasured her many wonderful friends. In her spare time, Wanda was an avid reader and also enjoyed researching the family's genealogy. And, countless babies have been blessed with the beautiful blankets she crocheted. Wanda was a devoted mother to her four children, and beloved Nana to her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. With her late husband Bill, Wanda made their home a loving destination for family and friends. Whether hosting large holiday parties, impromptu card games or sleepovers with the grandkids, Wanda loved welcoming people to her home. Wanda is survived by her children, Teresa (Dan) Gibbons, Sherry (Matt) Monesmith, Todd (Lisa) Snyder, and Tiffani (Mike) Setlak; grandchildren, Will (Julie) Gibbons, John (Bethany) Gibbons, Caitlin, Nick and Sarah Monesmith, Lauren (Brendan Hurley) Monesmith, Nick and Lindsay Snyder, and Anna and Lily Setlak; great-grandchildren, Milo and June Gibbons; and siblings, Barbara Mooneyhan and Ruby Reese. Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Willie; parents, Dessie and Willie Harmon; sister, Billie Jo Mooneyhan; and husband, Bill Snyder. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Woman's Care Center of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
