WOOD, WANETA F.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.



