WANETA RESOR, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation. Born May 30, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of George B. and Violet M. (Nickol son) Rice. On Sept. 25, 1945, she married Warren A. Resor in Fort Wayne. Waneta was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo and fishing. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Robert) Mudrack, Annette (Don) Mudrack and Virginia Resor; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Jane) Rice; and sister, Roslyn Brundige. Waneta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Norman Resor; and daughter, Marybeth Swink. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be directed to Fort Wayne Metaphysical Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019