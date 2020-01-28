Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN E. "MORT" KNEUSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WARREN E. "MORT" KNEUSS, 92, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence. Born in Adams County, Ind., on July 11, 1927, he was the son of the late Victor J. and Edith O. (Pusey) Kneuss. On June 25, 1950 he married Rose M. Merriman; she passed away on Oct. 23, 2008. He was in the United States Army during World War II. Warren served in County Government for 20 years. He was Deputy Sheriff for eight years and 12 years as the County Assessor. He then had his own oil business in the Berne and Decatur area for 22 years. He was a lifelong resident of Adams County and an active member of the Cornerstone Community Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43, life member of the Decatur Optimist Club of which he served as secretary for eight years, was an avid Democrat and served on the Decatur Cemetery Board for six years. Mort is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. (Arthur D.) Hill and Alicia M. Kneuss, both of Decatur; one sister, Mary Alice Kneuss of Ridgecrest, Calif.; one grandson, Alexander (Brittany) Hill; and one great-grandson, Hunter Hill. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis (Joseph) Wittwer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Cornerstone Community Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Kenneth Hogg officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with an Optimist memorial service at 7:45 p.m. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery, with the American Legion Post 43 performing Military Rites. Memorials may be given to the Cornerstone Community Church or Honor Flight. Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook, visit

