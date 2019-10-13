WARREN W. SCHUELER, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Born July 17, 1921 in Fort Wayne, Warren served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he along with his father, Herbert and son, Mitchell ran Schueler Appliances in the Fort Wayne area from 1935 to 2000. Warren was a long-time member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, 100% Club, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Surviving are son, Mitchell (Cathryn) of Gainesville Ga.; brother, Neal of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Kristeen (Michael) English of New Haven, Kathleen (Daniel) Wedler of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Richard Weaver of Hendersonville, N.C., Stephen Weaver of Fort Wayne, and Jeffrey (Laura) Weaver of Payne, Ohio; 13 step-grandchildren and 23 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wives, H. Louise Schueler in 1997, Maryon Weaver Schueler in 2016, and son, Roderick Neal Schueler in 2018. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Interment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. There is also a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the chapel at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Social Services, Fort Wayne. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019