WARWEASE ANGLETT PERRY, 52, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born on Dec. 5, 1967, in Greenwood, Miss. She was a graduate of North Side High School and received her accounting degree from Indiana Tech. Warwease worked as a billing accountant for Lutheran Shared Services. She loved being involved in helping others, Christian Ministries, and family gatherings. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and her visits to Walmart along with always being a jokester with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Bobbie Joe Pearson; sisters, Theresa Pearson and Katina (Telly) Stephens; children, Dnieka Pearson, Ciarra (Cody Butts) Greene, Curtis Haywood Jr., and Javonte Williams; grandchildren, Nevaeh Pearson, Nazyrah Pearson, and Nehemiah Pearson; niece, Kiara Pearson; nephews, Romell Brown, Earl Arrington, Keion Scott, and Gentel Pearson; significant other, Curtis Haywood; and a number of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Williams Jr., in 2011. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Contributions in her memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church Outreach Ministry or STAR 88.3. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Warwease's family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com