WAYNE A. DOENGES, 91, was reunited with his beloved wife in his heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the only son of the late Christian and Emma Doenges. He married his wife, Phyllis, in Nov. of 1955 and, shortly thereafter, moved to New Haven. Wayne retired from Magnavox where he was an Associate Environment Engineer. He had a long-standing community service career with the City of New Haven. His hobbies included shooting sports, teaching gun safety, photography and motorcycling. He was a Korean War veteran and an active member of Fort Wayne's Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 133. He also had the privilege of participating in the Northeast Indiana's "Honor Flight" in April of 2016. He is survived by three sons, Wayne P. (Vickie) Doenges, Mark (Twila) Doenges, and Chris (Jeanie) Doenges; daughter, Cheri (Greg) Umphrey; and grandson, Scott Umphrey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and four sisters, Eileen Huffman, Dorothy Graef, Helen Stabler and Luella Erickson. Wayne's wish was to have both the visitation and funeral services held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a member for over 60 years. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor David Stecker officiating. Visiational also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019