WAYNE A. MADDEN, 73, of Auburn, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He owned and operated Wayne Madden Insurance Agency in Auburn. In 2010, he became an executive officer of Lions Club International serving as President from 2012 to 2013 and as Chairperson of the LCI Foundation from 2013 to 2014. As executive officer he and his wife, Linda, traveled over 300 days a year to 94 countries tasked with furthering the mission of Lions around the world. Wayne married Linda Sebert on Sept. 14, 1968 in the chapel on the campus of Manchester College; she survives. He is also survived by tow daughters, Jennifer O'Hear of Milwaukee, Wis., and Julia Babcock of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Lauren O'Hear, Daniel O'Hear, Owen O'Hear, Miles Babcock, and Max Babcock; two sisters, Diane Jernigan of Auburn and Debra Carnahan of Auburn. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the Madden Reading Action Fund c/o Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706. To leave a condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 3, 2020.