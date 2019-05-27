WAYNE ALDEN KROEMER, 88, of Zionsville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born June 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Oscar and Pearl Kroemer. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Wakefield Kroemer; children, William Wayne (Bethany) Kroemer, Anne Laurie (Darcey) Elmore, Kurt David (Mary) Kroemer, and Ellen Elizabeth (Gary) Coval; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Advent Lutheran Church, 11250 N. Michigan Road. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at. the church. Burial will follow at Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Advent Lutheran Church, Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, or the IU or Purdue Cancer Research Foundations. For extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2019