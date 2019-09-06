WAYNE D. ABBOTT, 86, of Leo, Ind., passed away Thursday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.Born in Chicago, Ill., and raised in Poplar Bluff, Alaska, he was a son of the late Walter and Rosa Abbott. Wayne worked for the DANA Corporation for 42 years. He will be remembered as someone that could fix anything, always willing to use his talent to help others. Wayne was an avid golfer and bowler. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Abbott of Leo, Ind.; children, Cathy (Don) Shumaker of Las Vegas, Nev., Leslie (Scott) Marshall of Fort Wayne, Karen Abbott of Fort Wayne, Scott (Tia) Abbott of Austin, Texas, Sharon (Douglas) Housholder of Fort Wayne, and Dale Pierce of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five sisters. Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Calling is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019