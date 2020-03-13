WAYNE DALE MILLER, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Fort Wayne. Born in Millers -burg, Ohio, he was raised by his mother, Alice (Shear) and step-father, Emanuel Miller. He was a past member of Harvest Community Church, Fort Wayne. He retired in 2005 from Norfolk Southern Railway after 42 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 296, Fort Wayne, and past member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed yard work, camping, local stock car racing, working on cars, and loved all kinds of dancing. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Miller; children, Helen (Reuben) Schank, Alice (David) Grenz, Wendy (James) Lindsey, Nikki Dean, and Robert (Rachel) Larson; step-children, Shawn, Richard, Robert and Dawn Lindsey; brothers, Roger and Earl Miller; former wife, Judy Browning; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his previous wives, Ruby Miller and Mary Miller; grandson, Skyler Blaising; and sister, Karen Swineford. Funeral service is noon Saturday at Harper Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor James Lindsey officiating. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to Sons of American Legion Post 296 or . For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2020