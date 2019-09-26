WAYNE DENNIS OSBORN, 78, of Valrico, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Surviving are his son, Steven Osborn; step-son, Bill Hardin; daughter, Brenda Hand; step-daughters, Teri Hardin and Kim Bebout; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson; and very special friend, Michelle Petrelis. Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to: Harry Anna Investment Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, FL 32784. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019