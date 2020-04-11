WAYNE E. HALLFELDT, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:15 p.m., at Signature Health care of Bluffton. Born May 11, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Edward Hallfeldt and Hilda (Gehle) Hallfeldt. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Louva Ward on July 20, 1957 in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne, and the American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne. Wayne was a lifelong farmer and retired in 1986 from the United States Postal Service with 31 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Louva Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne; sons, Kenneth Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne and Alan (Janet) Hallfeldt of Convoy, Ohio; daughters, Kathie (Steve) Shei of Fort Wayne and Cheryl (Edwin) Serrani of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020