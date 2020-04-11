Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE E. HALLFELDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE E. HALLFELDT, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:15 p.m., at Signature Health care of Bluffton. Born May 11, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Edward Hallfeldt and Hilda (Gehle) Hallfeldt. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Louva Ward on July 20, 1957 in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne, and the American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne. Wayne was a lifelong farmer and retired in 1986 from the United States Postal Service with 31 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Louva Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne; sons, Kenneth Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne and Alan (Janet) Hallfeldt of Convoy, Ohio; daughters, Kathie (Steve) Shei of Fort Wayne and Cheryl (Edwin) Serrani of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

WAYNE E. HALLFELDT, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:15 p.m., at Signature Health care of Bluffton. Born May 11, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Edward Hallfeldt and Hilda (Gehle) Hallfeldt. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Louva Ward on July 20, 1957 in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest in Fort Wayne, and the American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne. Wayne was a lifelong farmer and retired in 1986 from the United States Postal Service with 31 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Louva Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne; sons, Kenneth Hallfeldt of Fort Wayne and Alan (Janet) Hallfeldt of Convoy, Ohio; daughters, Kathie (Steve) Shei of Fort Wayne and Cheryl (Edwin) Serrani of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close