WAYNE E. SAUERS, 94, passed away on the morning of Monday, April 22, 2019, at River Terrace Estates In Bluffton. Born Nov. 7, 1924, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Bert E. and Jennie M. (Genaro) Sauers. He married Olive Kathleen (Zerkel) on May 18, 1947; she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2012. In the 1930's, Wayne and his family performed in the "Sauer Family Acrobat Act", traveling to many local festivals. Wayne was a Train Conductor / Brakeman for 43 years with the Pennsylvania Railroad, retiring in 1985. He also served his country in the United States Army. Wayne was a member of the R/R Retirement Club and lifelong member of the National Brotherhood of Railroad Trainman. After retirement Wayne enjoyed woodworking, making jewelry and collecting R/R memorabilia. Wayne is survived by two sons, Michael Sauers of Fort Wayne and Mark (Laurissa) Sauers of Bluffton; two daughters, Patty Sikora and Jennie (Tony) Williams, both of Fort Wayne; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a son-in-law, Mark Wheaton of Fort Wayne. Wayne was preceded in by his wife; parents, daughter, Linda Wheaton, in 2017; sisters, Jeanette Renn and Doris Coddens; and brothers, Robert and Edward Sauers. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel Bluffton, Ind., with visitation on hour prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate the service. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.Friends and family can leave online condolences at

