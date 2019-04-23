WAYNE E. SAUERS, 94, passed away on the morning of Monday, April 22, 2019, at River Terrace Estates In Bluffton. Born Nov. 7, 1924, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Bert E. and Jennie M. (Genaro) Sauers. He married Olive Kathleen (Zerkel) on May 18, 1947; she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2012. In the 1930's, Wayne and his family performed in the "Sauer Family Acrobat Act", traveling to many local festivals. Wayne was a Train Conductor / Brakeman for 43 years with the Pennsylvania Railroad, retiring in 1985. He also served his country in the United States Army. Wayne was a member of the R/R Retirement Club and lifelong member of the National Brotherhood of Railroad Trainman. After retirement Wayne enjoyed woodworking, making jewelry and collecting R/R memorabilia. Wayne is survived by two sons, Michael Sauers of Fort Wayne and Mark (Laurissa) Sauers of Bluffton; two daughters, Patty Sikora and Jennie (Tony) Williams, both of Fort Wayne; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a son-in-law, Mark Wheaton of Fort Wayne. Wayne was preceded in by his wife; parents, daughter, Linda Wheaton, in 2017; sisters, Jeanette Renn and Doris Coddens; and brothers, Robert and Edward Sauers. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel Bluffton, Ind., with visitation on hour prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate the service. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019