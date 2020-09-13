WAYNE EDWARD BARKSDALE SR., departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, peacefully at home. Born on Nov. 16, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Otha and Leodicea Brown Barksdale. All of his early years of education were spent in the public schools of Fort Wayne, Ind. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1949, serving his country until being honorably discharged in November, 1952, returning to Fort Wayne, Ind. Wayne was united in marriage to Mary Frances Woodson in April, 1953, beginning their married life in Fort Wayne, Ind. He retired after more than 25 years of service with International Harvester/Navistar, now International Truck and Engine, as a member of the management team. As the grandson of Rev. Frank L. Brown, he joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church as a young man, which later became Union Baptist Church of today, where he maintained his membership. Wayne leaves to cherish his wonderful memory as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, his devoted wife of 67 years, Mary; three children, Wayne Jr. (Nathlyn) Barksdale, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Stacey (Kelvin) McCampbell of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Vickki Ann Morgan of Grand Blanc, Mich.; the grandchildren he was so proud of, Lauren Barksdale of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nathan (Chantal) Barksdale, Esq. of San Mateo, Calif, Kelvin McCampbell II, Rena (Daryl) Mayfield of Lewisville, Texas and Janay Morgan of Grand Blanc, Mich. He was thrilled and blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Daryl, Jr. (JJ), Grayson, Claire Mayfield of Lewisville, Texas and Camryn Barksdale of San Mateo, Calif. Also, in his memory bank his brother, Eugene of Fishers, Ind.; special cousin, Earl Dunbar and the Dunbar family of Eugene, Ore. and Houston, Texas. Wayne also had a special relationship with his sister-in-law, Ardelia Hawkins of Richmond, Ind. He leaves to mourn his memory a sister-in-law, Barbara Henderson of Richmond, Ind. and many very special nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Wayne loved family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his baby brother, Charles; and sister, Lois Roberts. Due to Covid-19, a private family service was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, and he was laid to rest in Covington Memorial Gardens. It is the prayer of the family that they will be able to carry out their plans for a Memorial Service for Wayne, allowing family, extended family, and friends to safely attend. Family requests memorials be made to the Parkview Foundation designated to the Heart Institute or Home Health Care and Hospice. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com