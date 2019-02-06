WAYNE FORST

WAYNE FORST, 88, passed Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He is survived by wife, Doty; daughter, Pamela (Eric) Easterday; sister, Wanda Hart; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to church or NE Ind. Honor Flight. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019
