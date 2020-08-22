WAYNE L. LEAZIER SR., 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Nov. 21, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Don and Goldie (Guisin ger) Leazier. He graduated from North Side High School with the Class of 1964 and married Kathleen Ross. Wayne was a brick mason for over 40 years for the Union and retired as a Superintendent for Fetters Construction. Wayne was a hard worker but found relaxation when he was outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. Wayne is survived by his sons, Wayne Leazier Jr. and Daniel (Monika Rife) Leazier, both of Fort Wayne; grandson, Dakota Leazier; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 47 years, Kathy Leazier, in 2012; brothers, Harold, Larry, Donald and Denny; and sister, Barbara. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 11425 Carroll Road, Churubusco, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. A gathering of family and friends will be an hour before at the cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To send Wayne's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook, visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com