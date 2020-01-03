Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE L. SCHERRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE L. SCHERRY, 70, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 5:05 p.m., at his residence. Born Jan. 11, 1949, in Allen County, Ind., he was the son of the late Harold W. Scherry and Dorothy I. (Strahm) Scherry who survives in Decatur, Ind. He married Kimberly R. Clifton on June 27, 1998 in Van Wert, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He attended The Bridge Community Church in Decatur. He retired as a quality engineer having worked for several different firms. Wayne loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's events. He was an avid knife collector and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. Wayne loved Star Wars, Grinch, and Polar Express and passed this love along to his children and grandchildren. He was also a "FORD" man. Also surviving are his wife, Kim Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Alison (Craig) Yoder of Berne, Ind.; sons, Ben Scherry of Decatur, Ind., and Joel Scherry of Decatur, Ind.; stepdaughter, Annie (Brian) Brecht of Van Wert, Ohio; stepson, Jason (Kacee) Kreischer of Scott, Ohio; sister, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Kennedy Scherry, Reese Scherry, Addison Yoder, Brock Scherry, and Bristol Scherry; and five step-grandchildren, Braden Brecht, Lauren Brecht, Brody Brecht, Claire Kreischer, and Paislee Kreischer. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind., with Pastor Dave Fox and Pastor Craig Yoder officiating. Visitation is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Ohio, with Military Graveside Honors to be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur. Preferred memorials to Adams County Community Foundation - Cancer Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

WAYNE L. SCHERRY, 70, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 5:05 p.m., at his residence. Born Jan. 11, 1949, in Allen County, Ind., he was the son of the late Harold W. Scherry and Dorothy I. (Strahm) Scherry who survives in Decatur, Ind. He married Kimberly R. Clifton on June 27, 1998 in Van Wert, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He attended The Bridge Community Church in Decatur. He retired as a quality engineer having worked for several different firms. Wayne loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's events. He was an avid knife collector and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. Wayne loved Star Wars, Grinch, and Polar Express and passed this love along to his children and grandchildren. He was also a "FORD" man. Also surviving are his wife, Kim Scherry of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Alison (Craig) Yoder of Berne, Ind.; sons, Ben Scherry of Decatur, Ind., and Joel Scherry of Decatur, Ind.; stepdaughter, Annie (Brian) Brecht of Van Wert, Ohio; stepson, Jason (Kacee) Kreischer of Scott, Ohio; sister, Karen (Harold) Rumschlag of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Avery (Calvin) Conant, Keagan Yoder, Kamden Yoder, Kennedy Scherry, Reese Scherry, Addison Yoder, Brock Scherry, and Bristol Scherry; and five step-grandchildren, Braden Brecht, Lauren Brecht, Brody Brecht, Claire Kreischer, and Paislee Kreischer. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind., with Pastor Dave Fox and Pastor Craig Yoder officiating. Visitation is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Ohio, with Military Graveside Honors to be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur. Preferred memorials to Adams County Community Foundation - Cancer Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close