WAYNE L. WEVER, 81, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born Dec. 15, 1937, he was a son of the late George Robert Lee Wever and Nellie Riddle Wever. Wayne worked at Navistar for a number of years before his retirement and was a member of Blackhawk Ministries. He attended Dayton High School in Dayton, Ky., and went on to graduate from Pacific Western University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Wayne enjoyed volunteering, golfing, helping people with their computers, bible study, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wever; children, Mark (Tammy) Wever, Scott (Sheila) Wever and Michael (Melissa) Wever; brothers, Bob Wever and Joe Wever; grandchildren, Adam, Tyler, John, Scotty, Trevor, Elisabeth, Eric, and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Leah and Maddie. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, North Campus (Elementary School Building), 7400 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Blackhawk Ministries. Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019