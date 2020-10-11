WAYNE M LAMBERT, 99, of Fort Wayne, Ind. passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born June 26, 1921. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Nie), 2 daughters, Beth (Watts), Janice (Pyle), 4 granddaughters, 2 great grand-daughters and 1 grandson. He was all about his family. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel Lambert and 20 siblings, we will see you in heaven. Service Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. with visitation 2 hours prior.