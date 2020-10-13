WAYNE M. LAMBERT, 99, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne. Born June 26, 1921, in Logans port, he was a son of the late William and Hazel Lambert. Wayne was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis; daughters, Beth Watts and Janice (Jack) Pyle; four granddaugh ters, two great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by 20 siblings. Service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard.