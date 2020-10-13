1/1
WAYNE M. LAMBERT
WAYNE M. LAMBERT, 99, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne. Born June 26, 1921, in Logans port, he was a son of the late William and Hazel Lambert. Wayne was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis; daughters, Beth Watts and Janice (Jack) Pyle; four granddaugh ters, two great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by 20 siblings. Service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:30 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
OCT
17
Service
12:30 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Wayne was such a gentle giant. Our family went to Southside Nazarene
Church with Wayne and Phyllis. Ruth and Jim Jackson were friends. 99 years what a milestone. Phyllis you and your family have my condolences.
Mary (Jackson) Sickley
Acquaintance
