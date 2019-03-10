WAYNE P. GRAFT, 82, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born on May 15, 1936, he was a son of the late Elmer and Ella (Huffman) Graft. He enjoyed golfing and all outdoor sports. He is survived by his son, Brian (Yolanda) Graft; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Ringle and Darin Graft; brothers, Dale (Dorris) Graft and Fritz Graft; sisters, Aldine Anderson and Shirley Milholland; significant other, Maurine Meyer. He was also preceded in passing by his son, Darin Graft; and brother, Irvin Graft. A Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill Street, Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.elzeypattersonrodak.com
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4114
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019