WAYNE "BUD" WYATT, 79, of Fort Wayne lost his battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was born April 6, 1941, the son of the late Helen and King Wyatt. He attended Central Catholic High School and retired from Lincoln Life Insurance Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking in northern Michigan, where he also lived for ten years in Empire, Mich. He cherished time with family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Jackie (Barb) Wyatt-Blake; Scott (Lisa) Wyatt and Patti (Erik) Ponder; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation is from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Covington Memorial Funeral Home 8408 Covington Rd.



