WAYNE "BUD" WYATT, 79, of Fort Wayne, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born April 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Helen and King Wyatt. He attended Central Catholic High School and retired from Lincoln Life Insurance Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking in northern Michigan, where he also lived for 10 years in Empire, Mich. He cherished time with family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Jackie (Barb) Wyatt-Blake, Scott (Lisa) Wyatt and Patti (Erik) Ponder; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathleen Wyatt. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



