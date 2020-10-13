1/
WAYNE "BUD" WYATT
1941 - 2020
WAYNE "BUD" WYATT, 79, of Fort Wayne, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born April 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Helen and King Wyatt. He attended Central Catholic High School and retired from Lincoln Life Insurance Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, hiking and kayaking in northern Michigan, where he also lived for 10 years in Empire, Mich. He cherished time with family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Jackie (Barb) Wyatt-Blake, Scott (Lisa) Wyatt and Patti (Erik) Ponder; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathleen Wyatt. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
