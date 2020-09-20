WELDY "BILL" LAMBERT, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1952 in Pinebluff, Ark. to Jeff "Bo" Lambert and Mary Jackson. Bill leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 20 years, Theresa Lambert; his children, William Lambert, Farrah Lambert, and step-son, Paul (Sabrina) Stone; his siblings, Tommilee (Mary) Lambert, Dale Thompson, and Sevella Jackson; his 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, the late Mary Lee Jackson. Private family service to be held. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneraservice.com