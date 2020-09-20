1/1
WELDY "BILL" LAMBERT
1952 - 2020
WELDY "BILL" LAMBERT, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1952 in Pinebluff, Ark. to Jeff "Bo" Lambert and Mary Jackson. Bill leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 20 years, Theresa Lambert; his children, William Lambert, Farrah Lambert, and step-son, Paul (Sabrina) Stone; his siblings, Tommilee (Mary) Lambert, Dale Thompson, and Sevella Jackson; his 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, the late Mary Lee Jackson. Private family service to be held. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneraservice.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siler Funeral Service
8632 Decatur Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
260.447.5948
Memories & Condolences

