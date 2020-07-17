1/1
WENDELL GREEN ROSE
1941 - 2020
WENDELL GREEN ROSE, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 2:17 p.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 7, 1941, Decatur, Ind., was the son of the late Eural G. Rose and Golden (Holbrook) Rose. He was united in marriage to Linda Lee Henderson on May 1, 1965. Surviving are his wife, Linda Rose of Fort Wayne; son, Timothy (Susan) Rose of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cindy Rose of Greenville, Ohio; daughter by love, Allison (Daniel) Webb of Rochester Hills, Mich.; son by love, Travis Thompson of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters, Betty Ann Kurtz of Coldwater, Mich., and Erin Ganter of Keeseville, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Graveside service is 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Decatur Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Preferred memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, or Visiting Nurse Hospice. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
