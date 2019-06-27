Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home - Warsaw 225 Argonne Road Warsaw , IN 46580 (574)-268-0225 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home - Warsaw 225 Argonne Road Warsaw , IN 46580 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home - Warsaw 225 Argonne Road Warsaw , IN 46580 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WENDELL WAYNE WALSTON, 76, of Leesburg, Ind., passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, 2:23 p.m., at his residence. He was affectionately known by everyone as "Wayne". Wayne returned to his home on Tippecanoe Lake as he had wanted and passed away peacefully surrounded by the family he loved so much, just as much as they loved him! Born Sept. 27, 1942, in Rising Sun, Ind., he was a son of Opal (Koons) Walston and John Walston. On June 28, 1964, he married Betty Violet (Smelser) Walston; who survives. Wayne was a 1968 graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., where he received his B.A. in Philosophy and Political Science. He continued on to law school and was a 1971 graduate of Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington, Ind. He went into private practice in Muskegon, Mich., from 1971 to 1976. He served as the General Counsel for GTE Telephone Company in 1976. He moved to California and worked for the Sprint Corporation from 1985 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he moved to Kansas City, Kan., and served Sprint as the Vice President and General Counsel. Wayne was transferred in 1989 to Mansfield, Ohio and served as the Executive Vice President of Secretarial and Legal Affairs. Wayne served on the board of directors of TRIAD of the American Red Cross; the Advisory Board for the Alzheimer's Association of Indiana; served on the board of directors and as chairman for the salary committee of The Gorman Rupp Company in Mansfield, Ohio; was a member of the Michigan, Ohio and Indiana State Bar Associations; and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Indiana Elder Law Section. Wayne was also a member of the Board of Ohio State University Mansfield Campus. He was a frequent speaker at seminars and symposiums on elder law topics. He was selected annually by his nationwide elder law colleagues as among the "Best Lawyers in America" in the field of elder law from 2009 through 2017. Wayne served on the Board of Directors of Cardinal Services of Indiana from 2008 to 2009. He never tired of learning and graduated from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and Executive Education, as well as completing Cornell University's Finance and Accounting for Non-financial Managers. He retired in 2000 and moved to Tippecanoe Lake in Leesburg, Ind., in 2001. Never one to settle down he went into private practice in the field of Estate Planning and Elder Law, where he was recognized by his colleagues as "Super Lawyer" from 2008 to 2018. He retired in 2016 from Beers, Mallers, Backs & Salin, LLP in Warsaw. After retirement, he kept busy with research and writing on matters of historical fiction, as well as traveling, boating at his home on the lake, and mastering the game of bridge with his beloved wife, Betty. He will be dearly missed by his family and countless friends and colleagues. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Betty Violet Walston of Leesbug, Ind.; son, Jonathon (Courtney) Walston of Kansas City, Kan.; two daughters, Nicky Walston and Wende (Jason) Dailey, both of Lawrence, Kan.; four granddaughters, Mina and Shea Dailey, Amelia and Bailey Walston; brother, Roger (Rita) Walston of Batavia, Ohio; sister, Freda Gray of Vevay, Ind.; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and five brothers. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Redpath - Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Ind., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Bob Seewald officiating. Memorial donations in Wayne's name may be directed to Leesburg United Methodist Church, 111 W. Prairie St., Leesburg, IN 46538; or Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at

