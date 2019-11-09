WENDY A. TYLER, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Born July 10, 1944, in Beverly, Mass., she was a daughter of the late John and Jane (Callahan) Bruce. Wendy was a lifetime member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed devoting her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House for 15 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and making snuggles for the animals at the A.S.P.C.A. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and baking. Wendy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Tyler; daughter, Suzie (James) Rattie; sons, Jeffrey (Amanda) and Christopher Tyler; grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Rattie, Ellie and Emily Tyler, and Vanessa Penell; sister, Barbara Burnham; and brother-in-law, David Tyler. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Tyler. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2019