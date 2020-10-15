WENDY MARIE GONZALES, 46, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 11, 1974, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Alan and Barbara McFeters, who survive. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and was the operations manager at Trinetica Corp. Wendy loved helping others and had a very strong faith. Wendy is survived by her husband, John Gonzales III; daughters, Shaina Elizabeth Gonzales and Savannah Maria Gonzales, both of Fort Wayne; sons, Ethan Alexander and Nicholas Arthur Gonzales, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Michael Alan (Nicki) McFeters of Fort Wayne; sisters, Jennifer Lynn (James) Gamble of Hicksville, Ohio, and Kristen Leigh (Drew) Leslie of Hamilton, Ind.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnny and Diana Gonzales of Fort Wayne; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Chad) Lowe and Gina Villanueva, both of Fort Wayne; aunts, Sandy (John) Seyfert of Fort Wayne and Theresa (Scott) Whitford of Chesterfield, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. "As we pass through life, we encounter obstacles. Small or large bumps on the road, we were able to figure on how to get over it. This time there is no bump, no road and no one to hold my hand. As time goes by and days turn to months, months turns to years. This journey and new road that I must create to find you again, it starts with one step forward planted on the ground following behind me the newly created road, carrying with me a new humble belief, that one day at the end of this new road, you will be standing at the end. The perfect smile, with your arms open and the darkness lifted and you guiding me to brightness of your ever existence and together we can continue side by side as one again. To our everlasting eternal love and spiritual flame, knowing that darkness will never exist and the meaning of true soul mates will be solidify in our pure existence in both the physical and spiritual world." Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Saint Vincent Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's College Fund c/o John Gonzales III. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com