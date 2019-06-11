DR. WESLEY GERIG, 88, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center. Wes graduated from South Side High School in 1948 and Fort Wayne Bible College in 1951. He received advanced degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary and the University of Iowa. From 1957 until 2008, Dr. Wes taught Bible, theology, and biblical languages at Fort Wayne Bible College, which later became Taylor University Fort Wayne. He also preached as interim pastor at several local churches, in addition to many camps, conferences, and congregations throughout the U.S.A. and around the world. A devoted Christ follower and passionate scholar of the Bible, he was one of the original translators of the New International Version (NIV). He is survived by his four children, Jeanne (Tim) Johnson, John (Julie) Gerig, Jeff (Jean) Gerig, and Jerry (Laura) Gerig; 13 grandchildren; sister, Gwen (Art) Riewald; and brother, Bill (Joyce) Gerig. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Carolyn Gerig; and parents, Dr. and Mrs. Jared and Mildred Gerig. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at First Missionary Church 701 W. Rudisill Blvd., with viewing one hour prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Partners of the Missionary Church (Specify "MEM146"), PO 9333, Fort Wayne, IN 46899; or to the Fort Wayne Alumni Center, 3901 South Wayne Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807 for the establishment of a Taylor University memorial student scholarship. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019