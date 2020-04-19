Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILBERT E. "WIB" REINKING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILBERT E. "WIB" REINKING, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 14, 1924, he was a son of the late Martha Bieberich and William Reinking. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was on the USS Butler off the coast of Normandy on D-Day. He has been featured in several Fort Wayne newspaper articles about veterans. After the war, he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering, married Nyra Ruckman in 1950, worked as a civil engineer two years in Toledo, Ohio, then in Fort Wayne where he permanently settled. He had been in the Honor Guard at the American Legion, a regular blood donor having given over 22 gallons and was a daily fixture at the YMCA. He is survived by Sandy (Paul) Leinhos of Denver, Debra (Peter Rothschild) Reinking of Aptos, Calif., Mark Reinking, of Mason, Ohio, and Dawn Reinking of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife Nyra; brothers, Alvin, Lester and Norman Reinking; and sisters, Lucille Bunt and Marcella Kelble; and a grandson, David Leinhos. Due to the pandemic, service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to North Scipio United Methodist Church, POB 111, Harlan (IN 47273). Blood donations in his honor are welcomed.



