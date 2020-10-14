WILBUR FREDERICK "FRED" BILLMAN, 93, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born March 27, 1927, in Farmer, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wilbur Sr. and Reba (Laub) Billman. He worked in the components department at Magnavox for over 41 years. Fred proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended Brookside Church and enjoyed going to auctions, antiquing, mowing his yard, and listening to his large music collection. Fred is survived by his wife, Sandra Billman of New Haven, Ind.; children, Lynette (Michael) Lehman, Gretchen (John) Pifer and David (Freida) Billman; stepchildren, Grant (Chaz) Rider, Bryan (Karen) Rider and Sheri (Michael) Tatman; grandchildren, Seth, Luke, Grace, Lilly, Chris, Matt, and Aaron; step-grandchildren, Kara, Kelly, Alex, and Dale; and four great-step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Lee Chaney Billman. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial at Six Corners Cemetery of Hicksville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Olson ALS Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com