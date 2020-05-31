Wilhelmina E. McGinnis-Doell
1926 - 2020
WILHELMINA E. McGINNIS - DOELL, of Fort Wayne, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born July 12, 1926, in Alexandria, Ind., she was a daughter of Earney Byfred and Anna Louise Brown. Wilhelmina was a devoted Christian and a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a life-time member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where she served on the Alter Guild for 60 years! Wilhelmina is survived by her children, Harry (Linda) McGinnis, Lisa (John) Hensler and Kevin McGinnis; grandchildren, Kathryn (Devon) Woodard, John Aaron Hensler, Hannah (fianc‚e David) McGinnis, and Jonah McGinnis; great- grandchild, Alice Woodard; and sister, Josephine (Ron) Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry W. Brown, Herman A. Brown and Carl E. Brown; sisters, Wanda Tulowitzky, Kibbel, Indermuehle and Margret Miller, Schessler; and husbands, Harry McGinnis and Lester Doell. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, with Pastor Nate officiating. A celebration of Wilhelmina's life, legacy and faith is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons, 1320 E DuPont Road, Fort Wayne. Private interment services will take place in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria, Ind. Please visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
JUN
5
Service
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
