WILLA MAE BRYANT, 98, entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born June 14, 1920, in Hope, Ark. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two sons, Robert L. of Fort Wayne and James A. of Bethlehem, Ga. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour before service. Service entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019