WILLA MAE BRYANT

WILLA MAE BRYANT, 98, entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born June 14, 1920, in Hope, Ark. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two sons, Robert L. of Fort Wayne and James A. of Bethlehem, Ga. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour before service. Service entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Service.
Funeral Home
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Funeral Home Details
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019
