WILLA MAE "BILLIE" STUCKEY, 92, of Decatur, died on Monday, April 1, 2019, 2:36 p.m., at Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne. Born May 19, 1926, in Berne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Harvey H. Moser and Elda (Lehman) Moser. Billie was united in marriage to Wayne B. Stuckey on March 30, 1947 in Berne; he passed away on Sept. 16, 2011. Wayne and Billie were born on the same day, in the same town, and delivered by the same doctor. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur. Billie graduated from Berne High School Class of 1944. She was a loving homemaker for her family. She was also a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cross-stitching, journaling, scrapbooking, and reading. Surviving are her sons, Ted W. (Sue) Stuckey of Heston, Kan., and Max L. Stuckey of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Jayne A. (Sam) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, Wayne H. (Melody) Stuckey of Wichita, Kan.; granddaughter, Rachel (Hollins) Showalter of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandson, Andrew (Amanda) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; granddaughter, Katie Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, Michael (Courtney) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler Stuckey, Aubrey Stuckey, Jillian Showalter, Reid Showalter, and Holden Beitler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maxiene Street. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Randy Rossman and Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial in MRE Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Zion Untied Church or Adams Memorial Hospital. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019