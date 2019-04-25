Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLA MAE "BILLIE" STUCKEY. View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 520 North Second St Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Visitation 1:00 PM Zion United Church of Christ Service 2:00 PM Zion United Church of Christ Decatur , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILLA MAE "BILLIE" STUCKEY, 92, of Decatur, died on Monday, April 1, 2019, 2:36 p.m., at Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne. Born May 19, 1926, in Berne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Harvey H. Moser and Elda (Lehman) Moser. Billie was united in marriage to Wayne B. Stuckey on March 30, 1947 in Berne; he passed away on Sept. 16, 2011. Wayne and Billie were born on the same day, in the same town, and delivered by the same doctor. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur. Billie graduated from Berne High School Class of 1944. She was a loving homemaker for her family. She was also a bookkeeper. She enjoyed cross-stitching, journaling, scrapbooking, and reading. Surviving are her sons, Ted W. (Sue) Stuckey of Heston, Kan., and Max L. Stuckey of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Jayne A. (Sam) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, Wayne H. (Melody) Stuckey of Wichita, Kan.; granddaughter, Rachel (Hollins) Showalter of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandson, Andrew (Amanda) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; granddaughter, Katie Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, Michael (Courtney) Beitler of Evansville, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler Stuckey, Aubrey Stuckey, Jillian Showalter, Reid Showalter, and Holden Beitler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maxiene Street. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Randy Rossman and Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial in MRE Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Zion Untied Church or Adams Memorial Hospital. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

