WILLADENE M. THOMPSON, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 6, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Lela Sumney formerly of Ken dallville, Ind. She married Carl E. Thompson on Aug. 19, 1939, in Columbia City, Ind. She was a member of Taylor Chapel UMC since 1988. Carl and Willadene entered the ministry of the United Methodist Conference in 1952; serving for over 30 years. Five years were served in the Redbird Mission Conference in Kentucky. Willadene also worked for G.C. Murphy in Peru four years. She loved crocheting and needle point, reading, fishing, camping, traveling in their motor home and transporting handicap persons to appointments and church. Surviving children include, Carol Parish of Summershade, Ky., Valerie (David) Hague of Albion, Ind., Robert Thompson (Bob McAfee) of Palm Coast, Fla., and Brenda (Jim) Stout of Palm Coast, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Thompson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Terry (Sandra) Parrish of Summershade, Ky., Debbie (Eddie) Hensley of Summershade, Ky., Melody (Donnie) Coomer of Edmonton, Ky., Tom (Michelle) Hague of Kendallville, Ind., Ben Hague of Chicago, Ill., JT (Kristen) Stout of Palatka, Fla., Brett (Ricky Cedrome) Stout of LasVegas, Nev., Brenda (Steve) Wall of Corunna, Ind., Diana (Dave Calley) Burnworth of Huntingtion, Ind., and Lisa (Teresa) Thompson of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Bradley (Marymae) Hensley of Edmonton, Ky., Derek (Whitney) Hensley of Lafayette, Tenn., Kyle, Tyler, and Emma Coomer, all of Edmonton, Ky., Matt, Jyles and Taylor Parrish, all of Summershade, Ky., Rileigh Stout of Palatka, Fla., Naomi Gomez and Tony Beam, both of Fort Wayne, Brittni Mantock of Fort Wayne, Brandy (Sam) Bradley of Butler, Ind., Heather DeLagrange of Huntington, Ind., and Owen Hague of Kendallville, Ind.; and great-great- grandchildren, Bryson, Riley and Harley Hensley, all of Edmonton, Ky., Rhett Hensley of Lafayette, Tenn., Addilyn Beam of Fort Wayne, Sara and Ryan Burnworth, both of Huntington, Ind., Jr. and Riley Taylor, both of Huntington, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Carl E. Thompson, in 1990; parents, Chester and Lela Sumney; sisters, Pauline Bennett and Evelyn Sheets; brothers, Charles Sumney and Paul Sumney; son, Larry Thompson, in 2012; son-in-law, Howard Parrish, in 2009; and great-great-grandson, Brenner Bradley, in 2020. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers: Donnie Coomer, Ben Hague, Tom Hague, Terry Parrish, Brett Stout, and Bob McAfee; Honary Pallbearers: Lisa Thompson, Owen Hague, Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Youth Group at Taylor Chapel United Methodist. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.