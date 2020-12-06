1/1
WILLARD G. "WILLIE" MEYER
WILLARD "WILLIE" G. MEYER, 84, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born, raised, and lived most of his life in the same Fort Wayne home, he was the son of the late Paul and Velma (Soloman) Meyer. He was a lifelong trustee and member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where he was also an elder and school board member. He retired from GTE in 1996 after 36 years and was a lifelong farmer. He served his country in the National Guard, enjoyed lake life in the summer, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma; children, Linda (Garry) Morr of Fort Wayne, Curtis (Debra) Meyer and Bryan (Shelly) Meyer, both of New Haven; siblings, Paul (Kathy) Meyer of New Haven and Leona Thompson of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) and Megan Morr, Madelyn, Christopher, Chase and Benjamin Meyer; one great- grandchild on the way; step grandson, Eric Harmeyer; and step great grandson, Daryn Harmeyer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Mask required for both. For those who do not have one, one will be provided. Burial in the church cemetery. Service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
