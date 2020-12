Or Copy this URL to Share

MEYER, WILLARD "WILLIE" G.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Mask required for both. For those who do not have one, one will be provided. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store