WILLIAM A. "BILL" SCHULTZ
WILLIAM "BILL" A. SCHULTZ, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with his family by his side at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Olivia (Ayers) Schultz. He retired from Phelps Dodge in Fort Wayne after 37 years. Bill loved spending time with his son and nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed being at the lake visiting friends. He is survived by his son, Kyle Schultz of Fort Wayne; and siblings, Dr. Kay Thacker of Littleton, Colo., Kenneth E. (Linda) Schultz and Robert Schultz, both of New Haven. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Sue (Judt) Schultz in 2016. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Gary Schultz officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks required. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Concordia Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 9, 2020.
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
