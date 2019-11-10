WILLIAM A. SHIFFLETT, 87, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born on Sept. 25, 1932, he was the son of Robert and Roberta Shifflett. He retired after 35 years at BF Goodrich, and enjoyed volunteering at American Legion Post 330. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Glenda Phillips) Shifflett, Keith (Debra Wallace) Shifflett, and Keri (Tim) Barbier; grandchildren, Willyam (Sarah) Burford and Trentyn (Eliza) Burford; great-grandsons, Dale and Everett Burford. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Shifflett. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019