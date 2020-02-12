Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM A. "BILL" THIELE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM A. "BILL" THIELE, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born May 27, 1945, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Emil W. Thiele and Opal D. (Mahon) Thiele. He was united in marriage to Rose Marie Bershing on June 26, 1965, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2020. He owned and operated his own landscaping and lawn business in Fort Wayne and also in Florida. Bill also drove for Avis Budget Rental Cars for over ten years. He enjoyed lending a hand whenever needed on his family farm. Surviving are his two daughters, Tammy (Jim) Bradtmueller of Fort Wayne and Lori (Jerry) Quinn of Clovis, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Thiele; and a sister, Shirley McCormack. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46819), with family and friends received one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the family (checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes). Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.

